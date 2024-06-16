Right now there are still plenty of good players looking for work again after the expiration of their previous contracts.

Here are just a few players out there right now who may attract interest from League Two clubs.

1 . Liam Bridcutt (midfield) Bridcutt last played for Blackpoo. He has vast experience during spells with Sunderland, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Bolton Wanderers, Lincoln City and Blackpool. He has also represented the Scotland national team.

2 . Ashley Eastham (defender) Ashley Eastham last played for Salford City. Eastham began his career at Blackpool, with spells at Cheltenham Town, Fleetwood Town and Notts County followed.

3 . Cheye Alexander (right-back) Cheye Alexander is looking for a new club after being released by Gillingham, after 59 games for the Gills. He has also played 50 times for AFC Wimbledon.