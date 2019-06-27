The backroom staff Frank Lampard wants to take with him from Derby County to Chelsea - reports

Up to eight members of Derby County’s backroom staff could follow Frank Lampard to Chelsea, say reports.

Lampard looks set for a Stamford Bridge reunion after the Rams gave Chelsea permission to talk to the former England international earlier this week.

And it appears many of his staff who helped Derby to the Championship play-off final will follow in Lampard’s footsteps out of the Pride Park exit, reports Goal.com.

Rams assistant manager Jody Morris could be first to join up with Lampard, along with first team coach Chris Jones and head of performance analysis Steve Rands.

While Michael Ballack is another former Blue who could be set for a return in addition to Lampard and new tecnical and performance advisor Petr Cech.

RELATED CONTENT: WHO SHOULD REPLACE FRANK LAMPARD AT DERBY COUNTY?