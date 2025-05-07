More than 171,000 fans watched Chesterfield home games this season.More than 171,000 fans watched Chesterfield home games this season.
More than 171,000 fans watched Chesterfield home games this season.

The average crowds for every League Two side this season and where Chesterfield, AFC Wimbledon, Swindon Town, Walsall and the rest ranked

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 7th May 2025, 12:43 BST
Spireites have had great crowds this season as fans enjoy the club’s push for League One football.

And they will have a big part to play on Sunday when Spireites welcome Walsall to town for the play-off semi-finals.

More than 171,000 fans watched Spireites home games this season, with over 3m fans going to games around the league.

Unsuprisingly Bradford City, as ever, were a country mile ahead - but how does average crowds at Chesterfield compare to the rest of the league?

Here we have all the answers, courtesy of figures provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Get plenty of build-up to Spireites v Walsall, here.

17,877

1. Bradford City

17,877 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
9,745

2. Notts County

9,745 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
8,146

3. Chesterfield

8,146 Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
8,024

4. Doncaster Rovers

8,024 Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WalsallLeague TwoChesterfieldSpireitesLeague OneBradford City
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice