And they will have a big part to play on Sunday when Spireites welcome Walsall to town for the play-off semi-finals.

More than 171,000 fans watched Spireites home games this season, with over 3m fans going to games around the league.

Unsuprisingly Bradford City, as ever, were a country mile ahead - but how does average crowds at Chesterfield compare to the rest of the league?

Here we have all the answers, courtesy of figures provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.