Ten memorable Chesterfield wins from James Rowe's first year in charge

James Rowe has now been in charge of the Spireites for a full year.

After being appointed on November 26, 2020, Rowe has overseen an incredible turnaround which saw them go from relegation strugglers to play-off finishers last season.

And with Town top of the table after 17 games this campaign, we could be in for some more special moments in the coming months.

Let’s take a look at 10 of his best wins so far...

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WEYMOUTH 1 V 2 CHESTERFIELD (November 28, 2020)

It is always important for a new manager to get their maiden win and Rowe got his in his first match which lifted them out of the relegation zone. The Spireites came from behind as well, with Akwasi Asante scoring on his debut and Tom Denton heading the winner in the second-half.

SUTTON UNITED 0 V 1 CHESTERFIELD (December 8, 2020)

In just his third match in charge the Spireites collected all three points at the eventual champions. Sutton were second in the table at the time so this was a statement win. The gaffer had already started to make sweeping changes at this point with new signings Joel Taylor, George Carline, Jak McCourt, Tom Whelan and Asante all starting.

CHESTERFIELD 6 V 0 BARNET (December 12, 2020)

Not long after his first victory, Rowe secured his biggest scoreline to date. Asante grabbed a hat-trick as Town started to move towards mid-table. The only downside was there were no fans inside the Technique to witness it.

CHESTERFIELD 2 V 1 WREXHAM (January 23, 2021)

Who doesn’t love a last-minute winner? Asante continued his fine form with two more goals, including a late winner, which brought about a memorable touchline dash from Rowe.

NOTTS COUNTY 0 V 1 CHESTERFIELD (FEBRUARY 20, 2021)

This was another statement win away from home against a side who were in the play-offs at the time. The result still left the Blues eight points off the play-offs but they had four games in hand.

CHESTERFIELD 1 V 0 EASTLEIGH (MARCH, 2, 2021)

Asante scored late again, against another team in the play-offs, and Rowe called it his ‘most complete’ performance as a manager at the time as the Spireites totally dominated from start to finish.

CHESTERFIELD 1 V 0 WEYMOUTH (March 27, 2021)

It was by no means a vintage performance but this victory took Town into the play-offs for the first time in the season. In 19 league games Rowe had taken them from 21st to seventh.

BROMLEY 1 V 2 CHESTERFIELD (APRIL 27, 2021)

After a bit of a stumble with no wins in four, this was one of the most important three-pointers of the campaign against a play-off rival.

CHESTERFIELD 2 V 1 DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE (MAY 22, 2021)

Danny Rowe’s 87th minute penalty ensured the Spireites would go to Halifax on the last day of the season with their play-off ambitions in their own hands. It was made even more special because fans returned to the Technique for the first time in 14 months.

FC HALIFAX TOWN 1 V 2 CHESTERFIELD (MAY, 29, 2021)