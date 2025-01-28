Spireites eventually saw the season end after defeat to Walsall in the play-offs.

It ended a season of ups and downs with a bit of a slow start to the season, punctuated by far too many draws, giving way to Spireites picking up some momentum.

Some quick-fire wins saw Spireites push their way into the play-off places, with optimism high that they could kick on.

Injuries put Spireites under the cosh with results dropping off and the team sliding down the table.

But another good run of form saw Spireites claim a top seven finish in the final 90 minutes of the season.

Here are just some of the fans who have been at games this season. Take a look and see who you know.

1 . Chesterfield v Grimsby Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season against Grimsby on 7th September. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

