Take a look at our bumper gallery of 110 pictures of Chesterfield fans showing their passion for Spireites last season

Stephen Thirkill
Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 28th Jan 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 11:03 BST
It’s was a rollercoaster ride for Spireites fans last season.

Spireites eventually saw the season end after defeat to Walsall in the play-offs.

It ended a season of ups and downs with a bit of a slow start to the season, punctuated by far too many draws, giving way to Spireites picking up some momentum.

Some quick-fire wins saw Spireites push their way into the play-off places, with optimism high that they could kick on.

Injuries put Spireites under the cosh with results dropping off and the team sliding down the table.

But another good run of form saw Spireites claim a top seven finish in the final 90 minutes of the season.

Here are just some of the fans who have been at games this season. Take a look and see who you know.

Get the latest Spireites news on our website.

Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season against Grimsby on 7th September.

1. Chesterfield v Grimsby

Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season against Grimsby on 7th September. Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Spireites 2 Grimsby 1

Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Spireites 2 Grimsby 1

Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Spireites 2 Grimsby 1

Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre

