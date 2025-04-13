It leaves Spireites four points off the play-offs with four games to go. with Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb declaring ‘the fight goes on.’

“It is still going to be a tough ask but second-halves like that will certainly help our cause,” he said. “I am pleased for the lads because they have turned a very bad run into potentially something exciting. There are some twists and turns to come. It is game on. The fight is not over yet.”

But Spireites will have to do it the hard way if they are to force themselves into the top seven.

Next up for Chesterfield is a visit to promotion-chasing AFC Wimbledon on Good Friday before second-placed Bradford City come to the SMH Group Stadium on Easter Monday.

Fleetwood boss Pete Wild felt his side had been hard done by.

"Ultimately, it is 3-0, but you think about the game, it is four moments, three goals, and two big moments for us, one at 1-0, which could have changed the game,” he said.

Here are just some of the fans who saw the win, captured by our photographer Brian Eyre. Take a look and see who you know.

1 . Spireites 3 Fleetwood 0 Chesterfield moved to within four points of the play-offs with four games to go following victory over Fleetwood. Pic: Brian Eyre. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

