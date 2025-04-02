Chesterfield cut the gap on the play-offs to four points after victory over Carlisle United.Chesterfield cut the gap on the play-offs to four points after victory over Carlisle United.
Supercomputer says these are the four teams who will contest League Two's play-offs as midweek wins for Chesterfield and Crewe Alexandra close the gap on Grimsby Town

Published 2nd Apr 2025
Spireites made it five wins in their last six games last night to close in on the play-off places.

They had to work hard against Carlisle United before claiming a vital 2-1 win.

And it was an even better night after Grimsby Town slipped up at Crewe to leave Spireites just four points off the top seven and with a game in hand.

Spireites head to Tranmere on Saturday with Grimsby facing Morecambe at home.

So can Spireites still get into the top seven? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted where Chesterfield will end the season.

84pts (+29)

1. Walsall

84pts (+29) Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

82pts (+15)

2. Port Vale

82pts (+15) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+23)

3. Notts County

79pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+20)

4. Bradford City

79pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

