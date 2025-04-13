Chesterfield remain in the play-off hunt after a 3-0 win over Fleetwood Town on Saturday.Chesterfield remain in the play-off hunt after a 3-0 win over Fleetwood Town on Saturday.
Chesterfield remain in the play-off hunt after a 3-0 win over Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Supercomputer predicts which one of Chesterfield, Colchester United, Salford City, Grimsby Town and Crewe Alexandra are destined for the League Two play-offs

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2025, 14:20 BST
Spireites kept their play-off dreams alive with a 3-0 win over Fleetwood Town.

Three goals during a sizzling second half has left Spireites trailing Grimsby Town by four points with four games to go.

It looks like Grimsby, Colchester, Crewe, Spireites and Salford will fight it out for the last play-off place – though AFC Wimbledon and Notts County still have work to do to ensure their spot in the top seven

So can Spireites still get into the top seven or is it now a step too far? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted where Chesterfield will end the season.

Give us your views on all things Spireites via our social media channels.

Get the latest Spireites news, here.

83pts (+21)

1. Port Vale

83pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
80pts (+25)

2. Walsall

80pts (+25) Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
79pts (+20)

3. Bradford City

79pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
78pts (+15)

4. Doncaster Rovers

78pts (+15) Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldSalford CitySpireitesLeague TwoFleetwood TownSalford
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice