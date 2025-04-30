Derby County are looking for an improved season after a tough relegation battle in 24/25.Derby County are looking for an improved season after a tough relegation battle in 24/25.
Derby County are looking for an improved season after a tough relegation battle in 24/25.

Supercomputer predicts where Derby County, Leicester City, West Brom, Wrexham and the rest will finish the 25/26 Championship season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Apr 2025, 11:18 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 10:41 BST
Derby County are set for another nervy season ahead, according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

The Rams looked nailed on for a return to League One last season before an upturn in form ensured their Championship survival.

But a supercomputer – produced by AceOdds – thinks Derby will have to repeat it all again next season.

At the other end of the table the relegated trio from the Premier League are expected to have strong seasons, along with Sheffield United.

But who is going to finish where? Here’s what the supercomputer said.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

How does the Championship Supercomputer work?

The Championship Supercomputer, conducted by AceOdds, is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the Supercomputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 10,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 10,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results

89pts (+23)

1. Southampton

89pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
85pts (+28)

2. Sheffield United

85pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
79pts (+14)

3. Ipswich Town

79pts (+14) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
78pts (+19)

4. Leicester City

78pts (+19) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leicester CityWest BromWrexhamDerby CountyLeague OnePremier LeagueSheffield United
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice