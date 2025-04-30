A supercomputer is tipping Derby County to avoid relegation and to improve next season.A supercomputer is tipping Derby County to avoid relegation and to improve next season.
A supercomputer is tipping Derby County to avoid relegation and to improve next season.

Supercomputer predicts two of the relegated Premier League teams will bounce straight back as Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town join Birmingham City and Wrexham in next season's Championship

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Apr 2025, 11:18 BST
Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich went down by a country mile – but that will not stop two of that trio from taking next season’s Championship by storm.

An early supercomputer – produced by Grosvenor Sport – already believes that two of those teams are nailed on to seal a return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

But it expects life to be a little more difficult for Wrexham and Birmingham as they step up in class, with the League One duo being joined by Wycombe Wanderers

It expects Derby to retain their Championship status this season and have a more comfortable season next time out.

Here is how the table is being tipped to look ahead of what will no doubt be another entertaining season.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

90pts (+32)

1. Leicester City

90pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
73pts (+15)

2. Southampton

73pts (+15) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
72pts (+14)

3. Middlesbrough

72pts (+14) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
72pts (+18)

4. Bristol City

72pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Ipswich TownSouthamptonChampionshipLeicester CityBirmingham CityPremier LeagueWrexhamLeague One
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice