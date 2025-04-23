Chesterfield are three points off the play-offs with two games to go.Chesterfield are three points off the play-offs with two games to go.
Supercomputer predicts the four teams who will make League Two's play-offs as Grimsby Town, Chesterfield, Colchester United and Salford City fight for top seven spots

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 08:20 BST
Battling Spireites kept their play-off dreams alive with a 3-3 draw against Bradford City.

They back from 2-0 and 3-1 down to rescue what could be a crucial point in the thrilling play-off fight.

It leaves Spireites three points behind Grimsby ahead of the weekend visit of relegated Morecambe.

Grimsby travel to MK Dons at the weekend while Salford City host fellow play-off rivals Colchester United. If results go their way – currently a 12/1 shot on SkyBet – Spireites will go into the final day at Accrington with their play-off fate in their own hands.

Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted which sides are destined for the top seven.

82pts (+23)

1. Doncaster Rovers

82pts (+23) Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

80pts (+18)

2. Port Vale

80pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

78pts (+23)

3. Walsall

78pts (+23) Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

78pts (+19)

4. Bradford City

78pts (+19) Photo: Getty Images

