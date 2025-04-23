They back from 2-0 and 3-1 down to rescue what could be a crucial point in the thrilling play-off fight.

It leaves Spireites three points behind Grimsby ahead of the weekend visit of relegated Morecambe.

Grimsby travel to MK Dons at the weekend while Salford City host fellow play-off rivals Colchester United. If results go their way – currently a 12/1 shot on SkyBet – Spireites will go into the final day at Accrington with their play-off fate in their own hands.

Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted which sides are destined for the top seven.

