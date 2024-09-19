Derby County are well-placed in the early Championship table after successive wins.Derby County are well-placed in the early Championship table after successive wins.
Derby County are well-placed in the early Championship table after successive wins.

Supercomputer predicts just two points will decide Derby County's Championship fate, plus final points and positions for Leeds United, Burnley, West Brom and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:49 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2024, 09:51 BST
Derby County are sitting pretty right now in the Championship.

Two wins in a row has put the Rams eighth in the league ahead of the weekend’s trip to Sheffield United.

The victory over Cardiff was the club’s ninth home win in a row – form which certainly won’t be sustained at Championship level.

But where will the rams finish the season?

This supercomputer – produced by Grosvenor Sport – believes this is how it will all end.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

95pts (+27)

1. Leeds United

95pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
90pts (+36)

2. Burnley

90pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
80pts (+21)

3. Middlesbrough

80pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
79pts (+18)

4. Luton Town

79pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Derby CountyLeeds UnitedBurnleyWest BromSheffield UnitedCardiff