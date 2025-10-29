In form Derby County have won their last three Championship games.placeholder image
In form Derby County have won their last three Championship games.

Supercomputer predicts Derby County's final finishing position after cracking win at Sheffield United, plus who is heading to the Premier League as Coventry City, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Millwall fight it out

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 29th Oct 2025, 10:32 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 14:32 GMT
Derby County are purring right now after three Championship wins on the spin.

The on-song Rams made light work of struggling Sheffield United with a 3-1 win at Bramall Lane.

It leaves Derby in 17th and definitely looking up the congested Championship table.

The result leaves things looking bleak for Sheffield United along with city neigbours Sheffield Wednesday.

Norwich City and Southampton were both beaten again while Coventry tasted defeat for the first time this season at Wrexham.

Blackburn bolsted their survival hopes with victory at Leicester, while Stole and Millwall continue to impress at the business end.

So who is going to finish where when the season ends? Here a supercomputer – produced by Compare.bet – gives its prediction.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

101pts (+55GD)

1. Coventry City

101pts (+55GD) Photo: Getty Images

97ppts (+69GD)

2. Ipswich Town

97ppts (+69GD) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+14GD)

3. Millwall

83pts (+14GD) Photo: Getty Images

78pts (+19GD)

4. Hull City

78pts (+19GD) Photo: Getty Images

