Supercomputer predicts big twists for Chesterfield and Bradford City after latest round of League Two action, plus Walsall, Port Vale, AFC Wimbledon, Tranmere Rovers and more

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2025, 09:41 BST
It was a bolt from the blue as Spireites were thumped at Tranmere Rovers yesterday.

Spireites conceded four goals in the second half against the strugglers to dent their play-off push.

It leaves Chesterfield a daunting seven points behind Grimsby Town after they got the better of Morecambe, though the Mariners have played one game more.

So can Spireites still get into the top seven or is the dream now over? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted where Chesterfield will end the season.

83pts (+15)

1. Port Vale

83pts (+15) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+27)

2. Walsall

81pts (+27) Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

81pts (+17)

3. Doncaster Rovers

81pts (+17) Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

79pts (+21)

4. Bradford City

79pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

