Chesterfield are well-placed after a solid start to the League Two season.

Supercomputer makes wild prediction for how the final League Two table will look - with shock finishing positions for Chesterfield, Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham Town and Shrewsbury Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Sep 2025, 11:03 BST
Promotion-chasing Spireites rescued a valuable point against MK Dons at the weekend with a late equaliser.

It’s three without a win for the club though it is a point which could prove to be a difference-maker at the end of the season.

Spireites sit inside the play-off places as they look to build momentum as the season gets into full swing.

Above them Swindon, Gillingham, Salford City, Walsall and Grimsby have all started well.

At the wrong end of the table, it looks like its going to be a tough season ahead for Newport, Cheltenham, Shrewsbury, Barrow and Accrington.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – run by the footballwebpages.co.uk website – thinks the season will finish. And while the points totals at the top end of the table and bottom two may be somewhat wild, it perhaps gives a good indication of who is on course to finish where.

97pts (+41)

1. Gillingham

97pts (+41) Photo: Getty Images

95pts (+42)

2. Swindon Town

95pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

95pts (+34)

3. Grimsby Town

95pts (+34) Photo: Getty Images

92pts (+22)

4. Walsall

92pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

