Chesterfield suffered a big defeat at Colchester United to drop out of the play-off places.

Supercomputer issues latest League Two promotion predictions after defeats for Chesterfield, Gillingham and Bristol Rovers and victory for leaders Walsall

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Sep 2025, 15:30 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 08:22 BST
Promotion-chasing Spireites suffered a big defeat the weekend to continue their indifferent form.

A 6-2 reversal at Colchester United leaves Spireites eight in the table and struggling to put a run of wins together.

Above them Walsall and Swindon are having no such issues as they continue to set the pace at the top.

Grimsby picked up a second successive win, but it’s two defeats in a row for Gillingham and Salford City.

At the wrong end of the table, it’s three defeats in a row for bottom team Newport County and Crawley Town and four without a win for Shrewsbury.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – run by the OPTA Analysist website– thinks the season will finish.

Give us your predictions and join the debate on our social media channels.

Get the latest Spireites news here.

84.53pts

1. Walsall

84.53pts Photo: Getty Images

81.42pts

2. Swindon Town

81.42pts Photo: Getty Images

73.65pts

3. Gillingham

73.65pts Photo: Getty Images

73.06pts

4. Grimsby Town

73.06pts Photo: Getty Images

