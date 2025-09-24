A 6-2 reversal at Colchester United leaves Spireites eight in the table and struggling to put a run of wins together.

Above them Walsall and Swindon are having no such issues as they continue to set the pace at the top.

Grimsby picked up a second successive win, but it’s two defeats in a row for Gillingham and Salford City.

At the wrong end of the table, it’s three defeats in a row for bottom team Newport County and Crawley Town and four without a win for Shrewsbury.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – run by the OPTA Analysist website– thinks the season will finish.

Give us your predictions and join the debate on our social media channels.