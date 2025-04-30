The Rams looked nailed on for a return to League One last season before an upturn in form ensured their Championship survival.

But a supercomputer – produced by Tipman Tips – thinks Derby will once again struggle.

At the other end of the table the relegated trio from the Premier League are expected to have strong seasons, along with Sheffield United.

But who is going to finish where? Here’s what the supercomputer said.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

How does the Championship Supercomputer work?

The Championship Supercomputer, conducted by AceOdds, is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the Supercomputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.