Supercomputer gives Championship prediction after 2025/26 fixtures are revealed - with shock tips for Derby County, Birmingham City and Wrexham

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Apr 2025, 11:18 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 11:31 BST
Derby County are set for another nervy season ahead, according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

The Rams looked nailed on for a return to League One last season before an upturn in form ensured their Championship survival.

But a supercomputer – produced by Tipman Tips – thinks Derby will once again struggle.

At the other end of the table the relegated trio from the Premier League are expected to have strong seasons, along with Sheffield United.

But who is going to finish where? Here’s what the supercomputer said.

How does the Championship Supercomputer work?

The Championship Supercomputer, conducted by AceOdds, is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the Supercomputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 10,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 10,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results

92pts

1. Leicester City

92pts Photo: Getty Images

88pts

2. Birmingham City

88pts Photo: Getty Images

84pts

3. Wrexham

84pts Photo: Getty Images

80pts

4. Southampton

80pts Photo: Getty Images

