sunday league

A Ben Copestake hat-trick helped AFC Tiki move up to third in Division Five of the ESS Chesterfield & District Sunday Football League after a 5-2 win at Donkey Derby.

Tiki didn’t have it all their own way as the home side took the lead after 25 minutes when Max Plant broke through, beating the offside trap to round visiting keeper Lee Norman and slot home into the unguarded goal.

Just over the half-hour mark and within three minutes Tiki were in the lead, Copestake got his first cutting in off the left and firing past the outcoming home keeper Ash Gibson and then captain Richard Bates nodded in a long throw.

The visitors extended their lead five minutes before the break when Gibson pulled off a smart block but Tom Alcock was on hand to fire home the loose ball.

The second period saw Donkey Derby start strong with all intention of getting back into the game, Tyler Davenport striking a post early on and they did reduce the arrears on 69 minutes when Anthony Brown was on hand to convert the initial save from Norman.

But the comeback did not last long as the visitors strike partnership produced the best goal of the game - a sharp move saw Alcock supply Copestake who finished comfortably.

As the game opened up Donkey Derby looked to get back into the proceedings again however it fell to Copestake to settle things with seven minutes remaining he fired home from 14 yards to guarantee Tiki the three points, third spot and bag his own treble.

Elsewhere in FIVE, Spartans Reserves entertained Brimington and slipped to a 5-0 defeat with Conner Yates (2), Luke Read, Callum Rutter and Craig Buchanan all scoring.

In THREE, Hasland Community and Barlow Kingston Rovers shared four goals and the points as they drew 2-2, Brandon Barnett and Matt Constable scoring for Hasland, Chris Newsome and Alex Haythorneythwaite for Rovers.

There was double delight for Clowne Wanderers who saw their first team beat ONE leaders Newton George and Dragon on penalties and reserve side beat Newhall Labour Club 4-3 to progress to round four of the Derbyshire Senior and Junior Sunday Cups respectively.