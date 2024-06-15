Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Saturday June 15.
1. Scot Bennett (Newport County to Cheltenham Town)
Cheltenham Town have announced the signing of defender and midfielder Scot Bennett, following the expiry of his contract at Newport County. Bennett, 33, joins the Robins after turning down a new deal with the Exiles, where he spent the last eight seasons. Photo: Ryan Hiscott
2. Chris Forino
Bolton Wanderers signed former Wycombe Wanderers defender Chris Forino. The 24-year-old defender becomes Ian Evatt’s first summer signing as Bolton look to bounce back after the play-off final defeat to Oxford United last month. Photo: Clive Mason
3. Alfie May (Charlton Athletic)
Huddersfield Town are expected to return with a fresh offer after seeing their opening bid for Charlton Athletic hot-shot and League One Golden Boot winner Alfie May rejected. (Yorkshire Post) The former Doncaster Rovers striker, who previously worked under Town chief Michael Duff during his time at Cheltenham Town, is about to enter the second and final year of his deal at The Valley. Photo: SHAUN BOTTERILL
4. Emmanuel Fernandez (Peterborough United)
Emmanuel Fernandez has signed a new three-year deal at Posh. The 22-year-old centre back joined Posh from non-league Ramsgate in July 2021. Photo: Alan Walter - Arsenal FC
