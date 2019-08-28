Strikers Tom Denton and Anthony Spyrou could return for Chesterfield's clash with Dagenham and Redbridge

Chesterfield could welcome back strikers Tom Denton and Anthony Spyrou for the visit of Dagenham and Redbridge to the Proact on Saturday.

The Spireites are still searching for their first win of the season after seven attempts, with four draws and three defeats.

John Sheridan's side are 22nd in the National League after collecting just four points from a possible 21.

Chesterfield have picked up just one point from their three games at the Proact.

Town and Chorley are the only two teams in the division not to record a win so far.

But there could be a double boost for in the striking ranks with Denton and Spyrou returning.

Sheridan said before the Barrow match last Saturday that the pair could be involved after the Bank Holiday weekend games.

It seems unlikely that both would start against Dagenham but they could be in contention for a place in the matchday squad.

Denton reported back to pre-season training with a slight knee injury.

The 29-year-old was due to miss the first few weeks of pre-season but is yet to make an appearance.

The former Alfreton Town man faced a disciplinary process after it was revealed he had played cricket while injured.

Spyrou joined the Spireites on a season-loan from Premier League Norwich City.

But the 19-year-old picked up an injury in the pre-season defeat to Sheffield United just before the start of the new campaign.

Former England Under-21 manager, Peter Taylor, brings his team to Chesterfield on the back of a 3-2 home win over Yeovil Town on Monday.

The Daggers sit 11th in the table, with three wins, three defeats and one draw.

Angelo Balanta is the leading scorer for Taylor's men with three goals.

Dagenham and Redbridge finished 18th in the National League last season.

We asked Jacob Ranson, sports reporter for Archant London, to give us a quick-fire insight into Dagenham and Redbridge's season so far...

What's your assessment of Dagenham so far this season?

It’s been a mixed start, some very good performances, and some poor ones. They do need to start being more consistent if they want a successful season.

How would you sum up the job Peter Taylor has done?

Peter Taylor did exactly what was asked of him last season in staying up after starting the season with financial troubles. This term he is expected to make the play-offs and they have showed good enough form to do that as of yet.

What can Chesterfield fans expect from Dagenham in terms of style of play?

If everyone is fit expect plenty of pace up front among Kandi, McQueen and Luque while Balanta controls the attack. They try to keep the ball on the ground as much as possible.

Who are the key men for Dagenham?

Angelo Balanta is the one to watch, he makes majority of things happen for the Daggers when they attack.

What are the expectations for Dagenham this season?

Play-offs was the aim but I think a solid top half finish is more realistic with a new-look squad.

What's your score prediction?

I’ll go for a 1-1 draw.

Tell us something we might know about the Daggers?

Young left-back Liam Gordon played in Gold Cup during the summer for Guyana. He looks an impressive talent and is definitely one who could go up the leagues.