Striker Scott Boden praises Chesterfield’s younger players working hard to improve

The eagerness of younger players at the Proact wanting to improve their skills — and learn from the older players in the squad — has impressed experienced striker Scott Boden.

The goalscorer regularly does extra training himself to hone his finishing skills and he has seen a willingness to learn and improve among young players too.

He said: “I do an extra bit of finishing on my own daily, just kicking the ball in the net really — and Jack (McKay) was keen to jump on board with stuff like that.

“You could probably tell he was always watching bits and bobs and he’s a hard working lad himself.

“But I wouldn’t want to just isolate Jack, you’ve got your Joe Rowleys, Charlie Wakefield too and all the younger lads have got good character traits as in they want to learn.”