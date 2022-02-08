Stockport County v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from big National League clash
What a game we have on our hands this evening as second-placed Chesterfield visit league leaders Stockport County (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites, led once again by caretaker boss Danny Webb, are one point behind the Hatters and have lost just twice in 25 league games.
The hosts are on a remarkable run of ten straight wins, conceding just two goals in that time, and they have recorded six successive clean sheets.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Edgeley Park and will bring you all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction.
Stockport County v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 18:52
- Latest score: Stockport County 0 v 0 Chesterfield (7.45pm KO)
- Stockport top, one point ahead of Spireites, and have won 10 games in a row
- Chesterfield second and have lost two of just 25 league games
- Caretaker Danny Webb in charge of Town again - won his previous two matches
Chesterfield team news confirmed
One change for Chesterfield as Manny Oyeleke replaces Saidou Khan.
(3-4-1-2) Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Croll; King, Oyeleke, McCourt, Whittle; Mandeville, Asante, Tshimanga.
Subs: Miller, Williams, Kellermann, Khan, Quigley.
How the hosts will line-up
The lads have arrived
Dave Challinor in his programme notes:
“An expected sell-out crowd shows the potential both clubs hold in size, fanbase, squad strength and ability to without doubt be Football League clubs once again.”
A big crowd is expected
Tonight’s venue
Liam’s arrived
Liam’s predicted Chesterfield line-up
I’m predicting four changes from the win against Dagenham & Redbridge with Tyrone Williams, Curtis Weston, Manny Oyeleke and Jim Kellermann replacing Fraser Kerr, Jak McCourt, Saidou Khan and Liam Mandeville.
My thinking behind this is that I’m going to say that Town will change shape slightly and go with an extra man in central midfield and sacrifice the number 10 position.
Away from home, against a team who have won 10 in a row, in front of a big crowd, I think this would make a lot of sense. Chesterfield will need to do what Dover did against Stockport last time out and frustrate them with men behind the ball. Let’s face it, a draw would be a good result tonight.
It would be harsh on the likes of McCourt, Khan and Mandeville but I’m just wary of the high-tempo football Stockport play. It’s worth remembering that Dave Challinor’s Hartlepool United were three-nil up against Chesterfield after 43 minutes back in May and my fear is that it could happen again if the Spireites are too open in the first 30 minutes.
I think Weston and Oyeleke were rested on Saturday with this game in mind and let’s not forget that McCourt’s start against Dagenham was his first since October so two in three days might be a bit of a stretch. I’d certainly be thinking about giving McCourt another shot at Weymouth this weekend though.
Khan and Mandeville would be good options off the bench tonight if the Blues are chasing the game.
(3-5-2) Loach; Williams, Grimes, Croll; King, Weston, Oyeleke, Kellermann, Whittle; Asante, Tshimanga. Subs: Kerr, Miller, Khan, Mandeville, Quigley/Denton.
Chesterfield’s away record
P13 W8 D3 L2
(2nd best in National League)
Stockport’s home record
P12 W7 D2 L3
(9th best in National League)