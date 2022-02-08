I’m predicting four changes from the win against Dagenham & Redbridge with Tyrone Williams, Curtis Weston, Manny Oyeleke and Jim Kellermann replacing Fraser Kerr, Jak McCourt, Saidou Khan and Liam Mandeville.

My thinking behind this is that I’m going to say that Town will change shape slightly and go with an extra man in central midfield and sacrifice the number 10 position.

Away from home, against a team who have won 10 in a row, in front of a big crowd, I think this would make a lot of sense. Chesterfield will need to do what Dover did against Stockport last time out and frustrate them with men behind the ball. Let’s face it, a draw would be a good result tonight.

It would be harsh on the likes of McCourt, Khan and Mandeville but I’m just wary of the high-tempo football Stockport play. It’s worth remembering that Dave Challinor’s Hartlepool United were three-nil up against Chesterfield after 43 minutes back in May and my fear is that it could happen again if the Spireites are too open in the first 30 minutes.

I think Weston and Oyeleke were rested on Saturday with this game in mind and let’s not forget that McCourt’s start against Dagenham was his first since October so two in three days might be a bit of a stretch. I’d certainly be thinking about giving McCourt another shot at Weymouth this weekend though.

Khan and Mandeville would be good options off the bench tonight if the Blues are chasing the game.