Stockport County v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites lead thanks to goals from Kabongo Tshimanga and Akwasi Asante
What a game we have on our hands this evening as second-placed Chesterfield visit league leaders Stockport County (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites, led once again by caretaker boss Danny Webb, are one point behind the Hatters and have lost just twice in 25 league games.
The hosts are on a remarkable run of ten straight wins, conceding just two goals in that time, and they have recorded six successive clean sheets.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Edgeley Park and will bring you all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction.
Stockport County v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 21:09
- Latest score: Stockport County 1 v 2 Chesterfield (7.45pm KO)
- Tshimanga gives Spireites lead on 16 minutes with superb finish; Asante makes it 0-2 on 21 minutes
- Spireites down to 10-men as King is shown straight red
- Spireites XI (3-4-1-2) Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Croll; King, Oyeleke, McCourt, Whittle; Mandeville, Asante, Tshimanga. Subs: Miller, Williams, Kellermann, Khan, Quigley.
- One change for Chesterfield as Oyeleke replaces Khan
- Stockport top, one point ahead of Spireites, and have won 10 games in a row
- Chesterfield second and have lost two of just 25 league games
- Caretaker Danny Webb in charge of Town again - won his previous two matches
Goal for Stockport: 1-2
Collar strokes home from inside the area.
Going to be a long half, this.
58 minutes played, 1-2.
First Spireites sub - 55 minutes
Tyrone Williams replaces Akwasi Asante. The striker has to come off as the Spireites reshuffle the pack following Jeff King’s red.
Spireites down to 10 men - King sent off
Red card for Jeff King. It was a strong tackle on Ryan Rydel but he clearly got the ball. Spireites lead 2-0 but they are now down to 10-men.
53 minutes on the clock.
Attendance:
10,236 (1,581 Spireites fans).
Back underway
0-2.
Half-time
HT: Stockport County 0 v 2 Chesterfield
Two goals in five minutes from Tshimanga and Asante for the Spireites. They have come under pressure since doubling their lead, but stood up to it well. Got away with Palmer’s header being over the line. Officials booed off by home fans.
Shot wide
From County’s Stockport from the edge of th box. They claim it took a deflection but referee Scott Tallis awards a goal-kick.
Is back to his feet with a bandage around his head. Oyeleke seems fine,
Clash of heads
Oyeleke and Collar are down here.
Four minutes added
0-2.