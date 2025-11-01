Stevenage v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from FA Cup tie
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Stevenage 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Here come the teams!
The teams emerge from the tunnel.
Chesterfield in blue and white, Stevenage in red and white.
This is Stevenage’s Remembrance Day fixture so both sides are going to pay their respects before kick-off.
Countdown to KO
So both teams haven’t made too many changes, three for Stevenage and two for Chesterfield.
Speaking to some of the home non-playing staff, they have said how noticeably quiet it is here today behind the scenes. The ticket prices probably haven’t helped that, and that will no doubt have put some people off.
Stevenage are a side whose main strengths are some of Chesterfield’s biggest weaknesses so Town will have to show some steel today if they are to progress.
A reminder that if the scoreline is level after 90 minutes we will go to extra-time and penalties if needed.
How the hosts start
Chesterfield team news confirmed - one change
One change from the 1-1 draw at Tranmere Rovers a week ago.
IN: Fleck
OUT: Stirk
We will ask about Stirk’s absence after the game. Will Grigg is also not included.
Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Fleck, Naylor, Mandeville; Markanday, Berry; Bonis.
Subs: Boot, Donacien, Tanton, Grimes, Lewis, Cook, Darcy, Duffy, Dickson.
New deal for Alex Revell
The Stevenage manager has just signed a new five-year contract.
Gary Roberts on Stevenage
“We know what is coming. We know how they play, they don’t really change too much, but they are so good at it. We are going to have scrap, fight and win our duels and bring what we bring to the game.
"The two defeats they have had have been on the road. At home, they are in really good form and they don’t give many chances up. They defend really solid, they are a really narrow team out of possession. They are relly drilled and they really remind of their manager – so honest, so hard-working, know their job, give everything. They all work hard for each other. If we can bring control and get our players who we want on the ball in the right areas then we could be okay.”
Stevenage
Have won in the first round of the FA Cup in each of the past five seasons.
We will remember them
Today’s game is Stevenage’s dedicated annual Remembrance Day fixture.
Representatives from the Stevenage branch of the Royal British Legion will lead the two teams out, followed by a moment of silence as The Last Post is sounded.
British Legion military personnel will be present throughout the day to support fundraising efforts for the Poppy Appeal. All Stevenage players will wear poppy armbands on their sleeves for the match.
Our predicted Blues line-up
Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor, Stirk, Mandeville; Markanday, Berry; Bonis.
Subs: Boot, Donacien, Tanton, Lewis, Fleck, Duffy, Darcy, Dickson, Grigg.
Spireites squad news
Armando Dobra (hamstring) is going to be out for two to three months with a hamstring injury.
Will Grigg (groin) made his return to action last week.
Matt Dibley-Dias (knee) and Luke Butterfield (foot) are unavailable.
Prize money
The winners of today’s game will receive £47,750 in prize money, while the losers will pocket £15,800.
Today's opponents
Are fourth in League One with eight wins, two draws and two defeats. They are just points off the top.
They have the best defensve record in the league, conceding just 10 goals in 12 games.
And they have won five and drawn one on home soil in the league.
They are managed by former Rotherham United striker Alex Revell.
Match officials
Referee: Alan Young (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s opening day win against Barrow)
Assistant referee: Colman O'Meara
Assistant referee: Daniel Bonneywell
Fourth official: Daniel Cook
Up for the cup!
The FA Cup first round is always a great day in the football calendar.
Chesterfield face a tough test today against one of the highest ranked teams at this stage of the competition.
