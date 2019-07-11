Steve Bruce wants to talk to Newcastle United, Dean Saunders expects Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will leave Manchester United before the end of the season - and the rest of the Premier League rumours

Steve Bruce has asked Sheffield Wednesday for permission to speak to Newcastle about becoming their new manager. (The Times)

Newcastle United had made a shock approach to appoint former manager Sam Allardyce, however the 64-year-old decided against accepting the role. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester target Mario Lemina is desperate to leave Southampton this summer. (Football France)

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "won't see out the season" as Manchester United manager. (TalkSport)

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Leicester City are among the Premier League clubs interested in Linfield's 15-year-old Charlie Allen. (Belfast Telegraph)

Arsenal will battle it out with Everton for Barcelona forward Malcom. The Toffees have already submitted bid £31.5m to sign the Brazilian. (The Sun)

The Gunners are prepared to add Calum Chambers, Carl Jenkinson or Mohamed Elneny in their £40m bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha. (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, former Chelsea striker Diego Costa is open for talks with Marco Silva's side as he considers a switch back to England. (The Sun)

Tottenham have been overtaken by Arsenal, who are now in pole position to sign Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid. (Daily Express)

Everton have had a bid in the region of €30m for young Juventus striker Moise Kean. (Tuttosport)

Manchester City are "keen to keep" Fabian Delph this summer, despite rumours linking him with a move away from the Etihad. (Metro)

West Ham United are plotting a shock loan move for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain after missing out on Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez. (Sky Sports Italia)

The Hammers and Wolves are among the clubs trying to sign America defender Edson Alvarez, who plays in Liga MX. (Marca Claro)

Brentford defender Ezri Konsa has had a medical ahead of a move to Aston Villa, which he expected finalise in the next few days. (The Sun)

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton could be an Aston Villa player ‘by the end of the week’, despite Sean Dyche reiterating his desire not to sell. (Daily Mirror)

Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne is in talks with Brighton and Hove Albion, Southampton and Crystal Palace. (Aksam - in Turkey)