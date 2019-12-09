Spireites takeover by Chesterfield FC Community Trust would be "very pleasing outcome for all", says Ashley Carson

Ashley Carson says a takeover of the Spireites by Chesterfield FC Community Trust would be “a very pleasing outcome for all concerned”.

The Trust, which is the charitable arm of the club, confirmed its interested in buying the Spireites this afternoon.

The Trust’s chairman, Mike Goodwin, said: “I can confirm that the Trust has expressed interest in purchasing the majority shareholding in the club and negotiations are taking place.

“It is our firm belief that a community football club would be of great benefit to the town and North Derbyshire.

“I would like to thank Dave Allen and Ashley Carson for their full co-operation, presenting all the information we have requested.

“Negotiations are ongoing and both parties are hopeful of achieving a successful outcome.”

Following our story, Mr Carson, Chesterfield FC company secretary, released a statement via the club’s website.

He said: “I have been involved in preliminary negotiations with Chesterfield FC Community Trust regarding the ownership of the club, acting on behalf of the club’s majority shareholder, Dave Allen.

“Certain other parties have expressed interest in buying the club in recent months but have been unable to raise the necessary funds.

“Dave Allen has made it clear that he would prefer to sell the club to local people who have the best interests of the club at heart and it would be a very pleasing outcome for all concerned if the Trust does succeed in taking it over.

“An update on the progress of negotiations, agreed by both parties, will be released in due course.”