Spireites still searching for right midfield combination, says Chesterfield fans writer

Three points were desperately needed — and won 2-1 — against Aldershot. I spent Saturday night laughing at their penalty miss, but if I was an Aldershot fan, I would have felt that I’d just been mugged.

Chesterfield’s season was summed up in 90 minutes. We let in our usual early goal and struggled, then showed some quality and could have easily put the game to bed by half-time.

Then after we took off Tom Denton, Scott Boden could not hold the ball up and we had to endure 30 minutes of intense pressure. Frankly, Aldershot tore us to pieces in the second half and how they failed to score a second goal is a mystery.

One thing was clear though, Chesterfield’s midfield can’t last for a full game. On Saturday Wedgbury, Weston and Mandeville just didn’t have the stamina or battle to stop Aldershot’s midfield going through them time after time. The Blues were pushed back so badly we ended up in something of an 8-1-1 formation for 30 minutes of the second period.

John Sheridan keeps on changing the midfield and searching for the right combination, but really we can all see that there isn’t one. We were led to believe that Wedgbury would not be featuring again at the Proact, but he’s been brought back in, so who knows what goes on behind the scenes?

Gevaro Nepumeceno showed some nice touches, although in our formation he’s not really a left wing back but ended up in the defensive line, just trying to keep Aldershot at bay. Gevaro is an international for Curacao, which I have to admit I hadn’t even heard of, but research tells me it’s a former member of the Dutch Antilles islands, and gained its own sovereign status in 2010.

It’s just north of Venezuela if you want to look it up on a map.

In recent years Chesterfield has a had quite a few international players gracing the shirt, Mark Williams for Northern Ireland and Rai Simons for Bermuda were recent ones who spring to mind, and also Liam Graham and his twin brother, who both played for New Zealand and Chesterfield.

There now follows three games against Eastleigh, Fylde and Wrexham, all just above us in the table. If we are to get out of this horrible mess, then we have to gain points against them.

But none of these games are going to be easy, no matter what our formation might be.