The attacking midfielder, on loan from Sheffield United, who had a season ticket at the Spireites as a youngster, was sent off along with Town’s Calvin Miller after an altercation in injury time in Saturday’s FA Cup tie.

The pair were involved in a scuffle and referee Scott Simpson showed them both straight red cards for violent conduct.

Southend decided to appeal the decision and they have won their case.

Zak Brunt pictured playing for Sheffield United. Credit: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

He will now be eligible for Southend’s upcoming fixtures.

The Shrimpers said in a statement: “The appeal against Brunt’s red card was reviewed by an independent regulatory commission on Tuesday at the Football Association and, following this process, the midfielder’s suspension has been rescinded and lifted with immediate effect.”

In his post-match interview on Saturday Chesterfield manager James Rowe said he did not intend to appeal Miller’s red card.