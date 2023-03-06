News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Southend United v Chesterfield LIVE: Laurence Maguire heads Spireites in front in National League clash

Chesterfield travel to play-off rivals Southend United tonight (7.45pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
47 minutes ago
Southend United v Chesterfield - live updates.
Southend United v Chesterfield - live updates.
Southend United v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites, who won for the first time in 10 games on Saturday, visit the Shrimpers who are also battling for a place in the top seven despite off-the-field worries.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Roots Hall and will bring you everything you need to know.

Southend United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates

Town sub - 69 minutes

McCallum off, Quigley on.

Goal for Southend: 1-2

Cardwell finishes a one-on-one. The hosts are back in it.

25 minutes to go.

Game on!

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-2

COLCLOUGH!!!

Chesterfield double their lead on 65 minutes. 0-2. An emphatic finish from Colclough from the edge of the box into the bottom corner. Three goals in three games for him

Booking

Maguire is shown a yellow card.

Attendance

5,195 (126 Town fans).

Southend go close

But Scott-Morriss heads over onto the roof of the net from a corner.

Spireites sub - 59 minutes

Uchegbulam off, Dallas on for his debut.

Counters

Chesterfield have been the victims of plenty of counters this season but they are the ones who dangerous on the break tonight.

Half chance

But Uchegbulam’s cross to the far is overhit and McCallum can’t reach it.

Fitsimons saves

From Cardwell’s free-kick from about 20 yards. It was in a dangerous position so he will be relieved at that.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
SpireitesChesterfieldNational League