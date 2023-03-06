Southend United v Chesterfield LIVE: Laurence Maguire heads Spireites in front in National League clash
Chesterfield travel to play-off rivals Southend United tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites, who won for the first time in 10 games on Saturday, visit the Shrimpers who are also battling for a place in the top seven despite off-the-field worries.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Roots Hall and will bring you everything you need to know.
Southend United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Cardwell finishes a one-on-one. The hosts are back in it.
25 minutes to go.
Game on!
COLCLOUGH!!!
Chesterfield double their lead on 65 minutes. 0-2. An emphatic finish from Colclough from the edge of the box into the bottom corner. Three goals in three games for him
Chesterfield have been the victims of plenty of counters this season but they are the ones who dangerous on the break tonight.