News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Southend United v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, predicted line-ups, odds and referee

Chesterfield travel to play-off rivals Southend United tonight (7.45pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
2 minutes ago
Southend United v Chesterfield - live updates.
Southend United v Chesterfield - live updates.
Southend United v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites, who won for the first time in 10 games on Saturday, visit the Shrimpers who are also battling for a place in the top seven despite off-the-field worries.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Roots Hall and will bring you everything you need to know.

Southend United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates

Southend boss Maher looking forward to facing Paul Cook

“I think it’s two good teams going at it who both want to win football matches,” Maher told the Southend Echo.

“They’re a tough opponent and they got a good result on Saturday.

“They’ve got a lot of good players and an experienced manager in Paul Cook.

“They’re up there for a reason and we’ve got to be on our game.

“I think it will be a good game too as it’s two teams who go out and play attacking football at this level.

“They look to play the right way and have a top manager at this level.

“There are a number of top managers in this league but to put yourself against someone like Paul is great for me personally and we’re looking forward to the game.”

Southend fitness checks

Manager Kevin Maher will check on skipper Nathan Ralph and striker Rhys Murphy ahead of this one, according to the Southend Echo.

“Ralphy and Murphy joined in a bit of training today,” Maher said.

“We’ll assess how they react to that and see going forward where they’re at.”

Dallas desparate to ‘get going'

On joining Town until the end of the season from Solihull Moors, the forward said: “I was absolutely buzzing when I had the opportunity to come and play at this great stadium. It was one I definitely jumped at.

“Once I got the green light from Solihull, it was something I wanted to pursue and I’m just desperate to get going.”

Our predicted line-up

We will go with an unchanged line-up from the win against Gateshead on Saturday but we think new signing Andrew Dallas will replace Danny Rowe on the bench.

Fitzsimons; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Maguire; Oldaker, Akinola; Uchegbulam, Mandeville, Colclough; McCallum.

Subs: Horton, Palmer, Banks, Dallas, Quigley.

Spireites injury news

Armando Dobra (hamstring) has a ‘chance’ of being fit tonight but he is still likely to miss out.

Akwasi Asante (groin) remains out after having an injection.

Southend’s home form

Tonight’s opponents have the eighth best home record in the league this season.

P18 W9 D4 L5 Pts31

Form guide

Southend are in fifth in the form guide after six wins, one draw and three defeats from their last 10 games.

Chesterfield are at the opposite end, winning one, drawing three and losing six, leaving them 22nd.

Southend’s top scorer

Is Callum Powell, who scored in the reverse fixture. He has eight this season.

Officials

Referee: Matthew Russell (he was in charge of the 2-0 home win against Solihull Moors this season)

Assistant referee: David Hutton

Assistant referee: Lee Hartley

Fourth official: James Keane

Odds

Southend: 8/5

Draw: 9/4

Chesterfield: 29/20

(Sky Bet)

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
ChesterfieldSpireites