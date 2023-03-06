Southend United v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, predicted line-ups, odds and referee
Chesterfield travel to play-off rivals Southend United tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites, who won for the first time in 10 games on Saturday, visit the Shrimpers who are also battling for a place in the top seven despite off-the-field worries.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Roots Hall and will bring you everything you need to know.
Southend United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
“I think it’s two good teams going at it who both want to win football matches,” Maher told the Southend Echo.
“They’re a tough opponent and they got a good result on Saturday.
“They’ve got a lot of good players and an experienced manager in Paul Cook.
“They’re up there for a reason and we’ve got to be on our game.
“I think it will be a good game too as it’s two teams who go out and play attacking football at this level.
“They look to play the right way and have a top manager at this level.
“There are a number of top managers in this league but to put yourself against someone like Paul is great for me personally and we’re looking forward to the game.”
Manager Kevin Maher will check on skipper Nathan Ralph and striker Rhys Murphy ahead of this one, according to the Southend Echo.
“Ralphy and Murphy joined in a bit of training today,” Maher said.
“We’ll assess how they react to that and see going forward where they’re at.”
On joining Town until the end of the season from Solihull Moors, the forward said: “I was absolutely buzzing when I had the opportunity to come and play at this great stadium. It was one I definitely jumped at.
“Once I got the green light from Solihull, it was something I wanted to pursue and I’m just desperate to get going.”
We will go with an unchanged line-up from the win against Gateshead on Saturday but we think new signing Andrew Dallas will replace Danny Rowe on the bench.
Fitzsimons; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Maguire; Oldaker, Akinola; Uchegbulam, Mandeville, Colclough; McCallum.
Subs: Horton, Palmer, Banks, Dallas, Quigley.
Armando Dobra (hamstring) has a ‘chance’ of being fit tonight but he is still likely to miss out.
Akwasi Asante (groin) remains out after having an injection.
Tonight’s opponents have the eighth best home record in the league this season.
P18 W9 D4 L5 Pts31
Southend are in fifth in the form guide after six wins, one draw and three defeats from their last 10 games.
Chesterfield are at the opposite end, winning one, drawing three and losing six, leaving them 22nd.
Referee: Matthew Russell (he was in charge of the 2-0 home win against Solihull Moors this season)
Assistant referee: David Hutton
Assistant referee: Lee Hartley
Fourth official: James Keane