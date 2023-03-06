Southend United v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, predicted line-ups, odds and referee

“I think it’s two good teams going at it who both want to win football matches,” Maher told the Southend Echo.

“They’re a tough opponent and they got a good result on Saturday.

“They’ve got a lot of good players and an experienced manager in Paul Cook.

“They’re up there for a reason and we’ve got to be on our game.

“I think it will be a good game too as it’s two teams who go out and play attacking football at this level.

“They look to play the right way and have a top manager at this level.