Southend United v Chestefield LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up, odds and build-up

Chesterfield will be aiming to build on their midweek performance against Wrexham when they travel to Southend United today.

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 7:00 am
Southend United v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites are fifth in the National League table after 10 games, four points behind leaders Grimsby Town.

Southend, meanwhile, are 18th with just two wins from their first nine matches.

The Shrimpers, who beat Eastleigh 1-0 on Tuesday night, were relegated from League Two last season.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Southend United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Friday, 08 October, 2021, 13:51

  • Southend United v Chesterfield (3pm KO)
  • Spireites 5th, Shrimpers 18th
Friday, 08 October, 2021, 13:51

Protests

Southend fans are expected to protest against the club’s owner, Ron Martin, at today’s game.

Supporters want him out of the club and are urging him to sell up, but he says he would not sell for as much as £40m.

Fans invaded the pitch at full-time against Eastleigh on Tuesday and that could happen again, although Martin has confirmed he is not at the game today.

Southend have suffered back-to-back relegations out of the Football League and are playing non-league football for the first time in 101 years. It sounds very similar to Chesterfield’s situation not long ago.

Friday, 08 October, 2021, 13:45

Liam’s predicted line-up

I’m going for just the one change today with Calvin Miller replacing the injured George Carline.

With Stefan Payne suspended, I would expect Nathan Tyson to come into the squad and Manny Oyeleke could also be involved but it might be too much for him to start.

Loach; Kerr, Gunning, Maguire; King, Weston, Kellermann, Miller; Khan; Rowe, Tshimanga. Subs: Grimes, Whittle, Oyeleke, Mandeville, Tyson.

Friday, 08 October, 2021, 13:35

Friday, 08 October, 2021, 13:35

Today’s referee

Scott Tallis will be the man in charge today.

In his four matches so far, he has handed out13 yellow cards, 10 of which came in one match!

Tallis will be assisted by Jonathon Block and Christopher Myatt, with Charles Martland as fourth official.

Friday, 08 October, 2021, 13:33

Southend team news

From the club’s official club website: “Terrell Egbri will be pushing for a return to the squad after missing the last two fixtures due to a hamstring problem.

“Josh Coulson suffered a fractured ankle against Solihull Moors last weekend and is ruled out for a couple of months.

“John White is also doubtful for the clash as he recovers from his hip flexor issue.

“Abu Ogogo’s foot injury has been confirmed as ‘not broken’, it is hopeful that the midfielder will be returning in a couple of weeks.

Tom Clifford is a long-term absentee remains out.

Friday, 08 October, 2021, 13:30

Form guide - last five

Southend: LLLLW

Chesterfield: WWDLD

Friday, 08 October, 2021, 13:29

Match odds

Southend: 12/5

Draw: 9/4

Chesterfield: 11/10

(Sky Bet)

Friday, 08 October, 2021, 13:27

Now THIS is good news

James Rowe provides ANOTHER exciting Akwasi Asante update & transfers latest

Spireites striker Akwasi Asante is around ‘six weeks’ away from returning to action after a serious knee injury.

Friday, 08 October, 2021, 13:26

‘Surgeon had not seen anything like it before'

'Surgeon has never seen anything like it' - George Carline out for five months after 'horrendous' tackle

Chesterfield’s George Carline is set to be out for five months with a serious knee injury he suffered in the draw against Wrexham.

Friday, 08 October, 2021, 13:26

Early team news

'We can't be fooled by that' - Spireites team news ahead of visit to crisis club Southend United

Chesterfield’s Manny Oyeleke is back in full training and could be involvoved against Southend United on Saturday.

SpireitesChesterfield