Rhys Murphy gave the Shrimpers the perfect start after just four minutes but the Spireites levelled immediately through Saidou Khan.

And it was not long before Town went ahead for the first time when Luke Croll finished well on his debut.

Kabongo Tshimanga scored within four minutes of coming off the bench to grab goal number 13 of the season and Chesterfield’s third.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southend United manager Kevin Maher.

“It is disappointing to lose,” Maher told southendunited.co.uk.

“We started brilliantly and got a great goal, but then we concede too easily. So we are disappointed having started so well and not following it up. It is not good enough really.

“I thought we were on the front-foot and pressing for the equaliser [in the second-half]. We’ve had plenty of ball and a couple of good chances, and I think we could have done better in the final third with our final ball hitting the frontman too many times.

“In a cup game we were going for it and if you take a chance, you run the risk of being caught on the break.”

Sam Dalby had an opportunity to make it a nervy ending in injury-time but he smashed a penalty over after Matt Rush was fouled by Melvin Minter.

“No one means to miss a penalty, but it would have been a grandstand finish had it gone in,” Maher explained.

“It was not to be and we will pick ourselves up. The lads have given us everything again and we have been just a bit short."

The match ended on a sour note as Chesterfield’s Calvin Miller and Southend’s Zak Brunt were sent off following an altercation.

Maher added: “I have spoken to him [Zak Brunt] and have seen the footage, but I would rather not comment until we have gone through the correct process.