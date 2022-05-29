Solihull Moors v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League play-off semi-final

Chesterfield travel to Solihull Moors in the National League play-off semi-final today (12.30pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 11:21 am

Solihull finished third in the table so they have home advantage in this one-legged tie at the Armco Arena.

The Spireites, who finished seventh, beat Halifax 2-1 in midweek in the elimination round to book their place in the semi-finals.

The winner will play Grimsby Town, who beat Wrexham in a thriller on Saturday, in the final on June 5 at the London Stadium.

Solihull Moors v Chesterfield - live updates.

The match will go to extra time and penalties if needed.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Solihull Moors v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 12:55

  • Latest score: Solihull Moors 1 v 1 Chesterfield (12.30pm KO)
  • Joe Quigley puts Town in front on eight minutes; Andrew Dallas makes it 1-1 on 15
  • (4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Williams, Grimes, Maguire, Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Khan, Miller; Quigley. Subs: Whittle, McCourt, Rowley, Denton, Tyson.
  • One change for Chesterfield as Joe Quigley replaces the absent Danny Rowe
  • Play-off semi-final; Winner plays Grimsby Town in final
  • Solihull finished 3rd; Spireites 7th
Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 12:55

Mandeville

Skews a shot wide from the edge of the box.

Town need to try and slop this game down because the hosts look very dangerous and are cutting through the visitors at times.

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 12:54

Paul Cook

is not happy with something said to him from someone on the stand behind him. Having a word with security.

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 12:49

Huge chance for the hosts

Glorious chance for Hudlin, who is deemed onside after a ball over the top of the Town defence, but his finish when one-on-one goes wide. Big let off.

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 12:46

Goal for Solihull: 1-1

A nice flowing move from the hosts ends in Dallas sliding the ball past Loach.

1-1 after 15 minutes.

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 12:44

Close!

Khan force McDonnell into a save at his neat post and then Miller follows up, corner!

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 12:41

Amost instant equaliser

Dallas nearly turns the ball home at the near post but the ball lands on the roof of the net. That was close. Phew. Blistering pace to this game.

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 12:40

GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-1

QUIGLEY!!!

The striker fires Chesterfield in front after just eight minutes. Mandeville got down the right and squared the ball for Quigley who blasted in. Bedlam in the away end. Against the run of play but we’ll take it!

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 12:40

Outstanding save from Loach!

To claw out Hudlin’s header on target, which again came from Boyes beating Maguire down Town’s left. The Blues have got to stop the crosses.

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 12:33

Chance for Solihull

And it comes inside the first minute.

The ball gets play out wide to Boyes on the ride, he beats Maguire and stands up a cross to the far post where Hudlin was lurking. But thankfully the ball went over the striker’s head and Town cleared.

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 12:29

And we’re off!

Chesterfield are wearing their home strip this afternoon, while Solihull are wearing yellow shirts, blue shorts and yellow socks.

We are underway.

COYB!

