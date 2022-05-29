Solihull finished third in the table so they have home advantage in this one-legged tie at the Armco Arena.
The Spireites, who finished seventh, beat Halifax 2-1 in midweek in the elimination round to book their place in the semi-finals.
The winner will play Grimsby Town, who beat Wrexham in a thriller on Saturday, in the final on June 5 at the London Stadium.
The match will go to extra time and penalties if needed.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Solihull Moors v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 12:55
- Latest score: Solihull Moors 1 v 1 Chesterfield (12.30pm KO)
- Joe Quigley puts Town in front on eight minutes; Andrew Dallas makes it 1-1 on 15
- (4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Williams, Grimes, Maguire, Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Khan, Miller; Quigley. Subs: Whittle, McCourt, Rowley, Denton, Tyson.
- One change for Chesterfield as Joe Quigley replaces the absent Danny Rowe
- Play-off semi-final; Winner plays Grimsby Town in final
- Solihull finished 3rd; Spireites 7th
Mandeville
Skews a shot wide from the edge of the box.
Town need to try and slop this game down because the hosts look very dangerous and are cutting through the visitors at times.
Paul Cook
is not happy with something said to him from someone on the stand behind him. Having a word with security.
Huge chance for the hosts
Glorious chance for Hudlin, who is deemed onside after a ball over the top of the Town defence, but his finish when one-on-one goes wide. Big let off.
Goal for Solihull: 1-1
A nice flowing move from the hosts ends in Dallas sliding the ball past Loach.
1-1 after 15 minutes.
Khan force McDonnell into a save at his neat post and then Miller follows up, corner!
Amost instant equaliser
Dallas nearly turns the ball home at the near post but the ball lands on the roof of the net. That was close. Phew. Blistering pace to this game.
GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-1
QUIGLEY!!!
The striker fires Chesterfield in front after just eight minutes. Mandeville got down the right and squared the ball for Quigley who blasted in. Bedlam in the away end. Against the run of play but we’ll take it!
Outstanding save from Loach!
To claw out Hudlin’s header on target, which again came from Boyes beating Maguire down Town’s left. The Blues have got to stop the crosses.
Chance for Solihull
And it comes inside the first minute.
The ball gets play out wide to Boyes on the ride, he beats Maguire and stands up a cross to the far post where Hudlin was lurking. But thankfully the ball went over the striker’s head and Town cleared.
And we’re off!
Chesterfield are wearing their home strip this afternoon, while Solihull are wearing yellow shirts, blue shorts and yellow socks.
We are underway.
COYB!