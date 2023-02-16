Solihull Moors v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield are back on the road today as they visit Solihull Moors (3pm KO).
The Spireites have not won any of their last five matches, losing four of them, but they stopped the rot with a draw at Aldershot Town in midweek.
Solihull lost in last season’s play-off final but are currently midtable this term.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Solihull Moors v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Solihull Moors 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Solihull 12th; Spireites 4th
- (4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Akinola, Dobra; McCallum. Subs: Williams, King, Oldaker, Colclough, Quigley.
- Spireites unchanged from midweek
The Spireites have finished their warm-up and both teams will be with us shortly.
Solihull have lost all of their last five home games, while Town are without a win in their last five games.
Stay with us for all the key action.
COYB!
Paul Cook names an unchanged side from the midweek draw at Aldershot Town but Jeff King returned from his one-match suspension to replace Laurence Maguire on the bench.
(4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Akinola, Dobra; McCallum.
Subs: Williams, King, Oldaker, Colclough, Quigley.
“Solihull are a good team, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.
“You don’t know what you’re going to get from them, to be honest.
“He [Neal Ardley] keeps you guessing that’s for sure and likes to play in many different ways.
“It’s all about what we can do though and we focus on ourselves and where we can hurt them.
“It should be a great game and we’re looking for the three points.”
There will be a minute of silence ahead of the game for former National League chairman and president, Brian Lee, who passed away earlier this week. Black armbands will also be worn by the players as a mark of respect.
I’ll go for the one change with Clements replacing Horton.
King is back from suspension so should be involved.
4-2-3-1: Fitzsimons; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Akinola, Dobra; McCallum.
Subs: Maguire, King, Oldaker, Colclough, Quigley.
The Spireites will still be without Akwasi Asante, Danny Rowe and Manny Oyeleke.
The good news is Asante’s groin injury is not as bad as first feared and he is set to return to training next week.
Rowe is doing some individual fitness work, but Oyeleke is not ready and is unlikely to feature any time soon.
But Bailey Clements is available again and will travel with the squad.