Solihull Moors v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run when they travel to Solihull Moors today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are top of the National League and have gone eight games without defeat despite a big injury list.
Today’s opponents are eighth in the table, six points behind Town, and were beaten by Wigan in the FA Cup in extra-time in midweek.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction so stay tuned.
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 14:27
- Latest score: Solihull Moors 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- (3-4-2-1) Loach; Williams; Grimes, Croll; King, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle; Kellermann, Khan; Tshimanga. Subs: Minter, McCourt, Mandeville, Tyson, Payne.
- Town unchanged from win against Weymouth
- Solihull eighth in table
- Spireites top of the league and unbeaten in eight
Chesterfield team news confirmed
The Spireites are unchanged from the win against Weymouth.
Manny Oyeleke starts despite being a doubt.
Tyrone Williams starts against his former club.
No Fraser Kerr in the squad.
(3-4-2-1) Loach; Williams; Grimes, Croll; King, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle; Kellermann, Khan; Tshimanga.
Subs: Minter, McCourt, Mandeville, Tyson, Payne.
How the hosts will line-up
Jeff fancies Town for the win
Liam’s arrived
We will remember them
Today is Solihull’s dedicated Remembrance Day home fixture.
Both sets of managers will lay wreaths on the edge of their technical areas, while the Solihull Moors Foundation, Silence Solihull and 353 Charity will lay theirs in the centre circle.
Cadet Corporal Phillip Organ of 492 Squadron Air Training Corps will play the Last Post.
Members of the Shirley and District Sea Cadets will be collecting on behalf of the Poppy Appeal around the ground, while pin badges and poppies will be available to purchase.
Match officials
Garreth Rhodes is the man in the middle. Rhodes will be assisted by Stuart Kane and Jacob Lehane, with Daniel Stokes on fourth official duty.
Solihull team news
The Moors welcome defender Jordan Cranston back into contention after his three-match suspension has now been completed.
Liam’s predicted line-up
Earlier in the week I predicted an unchanged line-up but James Rowe said yesterday that Manny Oyeleke is a ‘big doubt’ due to a calf problem so I’ve gone for Jak McCourt to replace him.
Danny Rowe is back in light training but remains out.
Tyrone Williams is set to face his former side after signing from Solihull last week.
Calvin Miller is still suspended.
(3-4-2-1) Loach; Williams, Grimes, Croll; King, Weston, McCourt, Whittle; Kellermann, Khan, Tshimanga. Subs: Minter, Kerr, Mandeville, Tyson, Payne.