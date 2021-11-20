Solihull Moors v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off

“We have got to respect them, I went to the game on Tuesday, they played very well and conducted themselves excellently against League One opposition.

“They don’t let a lot of goals in but they don’t score so many either.

“It is a difficult place to go and they have picked up some good results home.

“They will be looking to have a right go at us I am sure.

“They have got quality throughout the squad and they have got the budget to match.

“Their ambition is promotion as well, so we are going to a promotion contender away.

“We have got nine players out but that is just the way it is. It is a good time from their perspective to play us with us having so many players out but I am not fussed about that. We have picked up some great results with the current players who are in the fold.

“We will have a right go ourselves and we are full of confidence.