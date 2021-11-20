Solihull Moors v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off
Chesterfield will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run when they travel to Solihull Moors today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are top of the National League and have gone eight games without defeat despite a big injury list.
Today’s opponents are eighth in the table, six points behind Town, and were beaten by Wigan in the FA Cup in extra-time in midweek.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction so stay tuned.
Solihull Moors v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Friday, 19 November, 2021, 12:48
- Solihull Moors v Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Spireites top of the league and unbeaten in eight
- Solihull eighth in table
New Premier League funding deal for National League clubs is announced
National League clubs will receive more funding from the Premier League to help with the impact of the coronavirus, it has been announced.
Why Solihull Moors manager feels they will be at a 'slight disadvantage' against Town
Solihull Moors boss Neal Ardley feels they will be at a ‘slight disadvantage’ against Chesterfield on Saturday after their FA Cup tie against Wigan Athletic went to extra-time last night.
Liam’s predicted line-up
Earlier in the week I predicted an unchanged line-up but James Rowe said yesterday that Manny Oyeleke is a ‘big doubt’ due to a calf problem so I’ve gone for Jak McCourt to replace him.
Danny Rowe is back in light training but remains out.
Tyrone Williams is set to face his former side after signing from Solihull last week.
Calvin Miller is still suspended.
(3-4-2-1) Loach; Williams, Grimes, Croll; King, Weston, McCourt, Whittle; Kellermann, Khan, Tshimanga. Subs: Minter, Kerr, Mandeville, Tyson, Payne.
Rowe on Williams facing his former club
“Solihull will probaby be a harder proposition in terms of the emotion for him going to be his old club where he did so well.
“He has got great fond memories there so it is another challenge for him tomorrow if selected to start.
“We have got competition for that place now with Fraser Kerr having a good season as well.
“We have got four centre-halves for three positions and that is where we need to be.”
Rowe on Alex Whittle
“Players like Alex Whittle that deserve to start could not quite break into the team and his performances probably sum up what is happening here at the moment. It has been a fantastic three weeks for Alex and now he needs to maintain that consistency.
“That is what sums up the ethos of the group, we are sticking together, there are not egos, we are all pulling in the same direction and the ones who are not playing at the moment are support the ones who are.”
Rowe on today’s opponents
“We have got to respect them, I went to the game on Tuesday, they played very well and conducted themselves excellently against League One opposition.
“They don’t let a lot of goals in but they don’t score so many either.
“It is a difficult place to go and they have picked up some good results home.
“They will be looking to have a right go at us I am sure.
“They have got quality throughout the squad and they have got the budget to match.
“Their ambition is promotion as well, so we are going to a promotion contender away.
“We have got nine players out but that is just the way it is. It is a good time from their perspective to play us with us having so many players out but I am not fussed about that. We have picked up some great results with the current players who are in the fold.
“We will have a right go ourselves and we are full of confidence.
“As usual I want our performance levels to match our DNA.”
Rowe on Solihull boss Neal Ardley
“They have got a very experienced manager who I respect a lot. He has had a really strong career as a young manager still. People forget how young Neal still is. He has performed well in the EFL and he has also taken Notts County to the play-offs and started well at Solihull. It is going to be good to pit my wits against him.”
Solihull: 9/5
Chesterfield: 5/4
Draw: 12/5
(Sky Bet)
Form guide - last five
Chesterfield: WWWDW
Solihull: WWWDL
Early team news
Chesterfield midfielder a 'big doubt' for Solihulll Moors clash and striker still unavailable
Manny Oyeleke is a ‘big doubt’ for the trip to Solihull Moors on Saturday and Danny Rowe remains out.