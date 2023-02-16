Solihull Moors v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, predicted line-ups, referee and odds
Chesterfield are back on the road today as they visit Solihull Moors (3pm KO).
The Spireites have not won any of their last five matches, losing four of them, but they stopped the rot with a draw at Aldershot Town in midweek.
Solihull lost in last season’s play-off final but are currently midtable this term.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Solihull Moors v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Solihull Moors 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Solihull 12th; Spireites 4th
“Solihull are a good team, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.
“You don’t know what you’re going to get from them, to be honest.
“He [Neal Ardley] keeps you guessing that’s for sure and likes to play in many different ways.
“It’s all about what we can do though and we focus on ourselves and where we can hurt them.
“It should be a great game and we’re looking for the three points.”
There will be a minute of silence ahead of the game for former National League chairman and president, Brian Lee, who passed away earlier this week. Black armbands will also be worn by the players as a mark of respect.
I’ll go for the one change with Clements replacing Horton.
King is back from suspension so should be involved.
4-2-3-1: Fitzsimons; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Akinola, Dobra; McCallum.
Subs: Maguire, King, Oldaker, Colclough, Quigley.
The Spireites will still be without Akwasi Asante, Danny Rowe and Manny Oyeleke.
The good news is Asante’s groin injury is not as bad as first feared and he is set to return to training next week.
Rowe is doing some individual fitness work, but Oyeleke is not ready and is unlikely to feature any time soon.
But Bailey Clements is available again and will travel with the squad.
Andrew Dallas is Solihull’s top scorer this season with 13 goals in 32 league games.
Joe Sbarra is next on eight.
Neal Ardley’s men are 15th in the form table from the last six matches.
They have won two, drew one and lost three.
The Spireites have the seventh best away record in the league.
They have won five, drew five and lost four, scoring 22 times and conceding 19.
They are ranked 16th for home form this season.
They have lost all of their last five home games in all competitions.
They have not won at home in the league since December 3.
In total, they have won five, drew four and lost six on home turf this season, scoring 23 goals and conceding 20.
Referee: Ed Duckworth (he is the National League referee manager).
Assistant referee: Oliver Spender
Assistant referee: Scott Chalkley
Fourth Official: Oliver Mackey