Solihull finished third in the table so they have home advantage in this one-legged tie at the Armco Arena.
The Spireites, who finished seventh, beat Halifax 2-1 in midweek in the elimination round to book their place in the semi-finals.
The winner will play Grimsby Town, who beat Wrexham in a thriller on Saturday, in the final on June 5 at the London Stadium.
The match will go to extra time and penalties if needed.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Last updated: Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 17:59
Liam’s predicted line-up
I’m going for one change with Joe Quigley coming in for the absent Danny Rowe.
(4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Williams, Grimes, Maguire; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Khan, Miller; Quigley.
Subs: Whittle, McCourt, Rowley, Denton, Tyson.
Midfielder suspended
Solihull’s Jamey Osborne is not available today after he was sent off towards the end of the season and received a three-match ban.
Today’s match officials
Referee: Thomas Kirk (He was in charge for Chesterfield’s 2-0 defeat at Halifax last month)
Assistant referee: Christopher Myatt
Assistant referee: Jack Clench
Fourth official: Elliott Swallow
Match odds
Solihull Moors: 19/20
Draw: 13/5
Chesterfield: 5/2
(Sky Bet)
Form guide - last five
Solihull Moors: WWWWW
Chesterfield: LLLDW
