Solihull Moors v Chesterfield LIVE: Build-up to kick-off in National League play-off semi-final with winner playing Grimsby Town

Chesterfield travel to Solihull Moors in the National League play-off semi-final today (12.30pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 6:00 am

Solihull finished third in the table so they have home advantage in this one-legged tie at the Armco Arena.

The Spireites, who finished seventh, beat Halifax 2-1 in midweek in the elimination round to book their place in the semi-finals.

The winner will play Grimsby Town, who beat Wrexham in a thriller on Saturday, in the final on June 5 at the London Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Chesterfield take on Solihull Moors in the play-off semi-final today. Pictured: Scott Loach.

The match will go to extra time and penalties if needed.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Solihull Moors v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 17:59

  • Latest score: Solihull Moors 0 v 0 Chesterfield (12.30pm KO)
  • Play-off semi-final; Winner plays Grimsby Town in final
  • Solihull finished 3rd; Spireites 7th
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 17:59

Liam’s predicted line-up

I’m going for one change with Joe Quigley coming in for the absent Danny Rowe.

(4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Williams, Grimes, Maguire; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Khan, Miller; Quigley.

Subs: Whittle, McCourt, Rowley, Denton, Tyson.

Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 17:56

Midfielder suspended

Solihull’s Jamey Osborne is not available today after he was sent off towards the end of the season and received a three-match ban.

Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 17:55

Today’s match officials

Referee: Thomas Kirk (He was in charge for Chesterfield’s 2-0 defeat at Halifax last month)

Assistant referee: Christopher Myatt

Assistant referee: Jack Clench

Fourth official: Elliott Swallow

Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 17:51

In case you missed it

Former Chesterfield youngster signs for Sheffield United

Former Spireites goalkeeper Dylan Wharton has signed for Sheffield United.

Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 17:51

Match odds

Solihull Moors: 19/20

Draw: 13/5

Chesterfield: 5/2

(Sky Bet)

Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 17:50

Form guide - last five

Solihull Moors: WWWWW

Chesterfield: LLLDW

Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 17:48

This is a big blow

'It would be best feeling in the world' - Paul Cook comments on Danny Rowe's situation

Chesterfield will not be feeling sorry for themselves despite striker Danny Rowe now being ruled out for the rest of the season.

Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 17:47

He didn’t give much away

'No excuses' - Paul Cook tight-lipped on Spireites team news for play-off semi-final

Paul Cook was tight-lipped regarding any fresh injuries in the Chesterfield camp ahead of this Sunday’s play-off semi-final against Solihull Moors.

Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 17:47

He’s seen a change in attitude

Paul Cook highlights the big change he has seen in his team ahead of play-off semi-final

Chesterfield are full of ‘appetite’ and ‘hunger’ heading into the play-off semi-final against Solihull Moors, says manager Paul Cook.

Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 17:46

Like hot cakes!

Spireites fans snap up play-off semi-final tickets in ridiculously quick time

Spireites fans snapped up all the tickets for Sunday’s play-off semi-final against Solihull Moors in just three minutes.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
National LeagueSpireitesChesterfield