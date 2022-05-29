Solihull finished third in the table so they have home advantage in this one-legged tie at the Armco Arena.

The Spireites, who finished seventh, beat Halifax 2-1 in midweek in the elimination round to book their place in the semi-finals.

The winner will play Grimsby Town, who beat Wrexham in a thriller on Saturday, in the final on June 5 at the London Stadium.

Chesterfield take on Solihull Moors in the play-off semi-final today. Pictured: Scott Loach.

The match will go to extra time and penalties if needed.