Chesterfield have been seen their odds on winning this season’s National League title cut by SkyBet.

They have seen their odds slashed from 9/2 to 5/2 after the signing of Will Grigg and Tom Naylor.

Spirietes were minutes away from winning promotion during last season’s play-off final defeat to Notts County.

But SkyBet are tipping Paul Cook’s men to go one stage better this season.

They are expected to face competition from relegated Rochdale and Hartlepool United.

Here are the full predictions for where every National League side are being tipped to finish. (League position based on odds to win the league)

Let us know what you think of Spireites’ chances this season via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Spireites news, here.

1 . Chesterfield Was 9/2, now 5/2 Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

2 . Oldham Athletic Was 12/1, now 9'1 Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales

3 . Hartlepool United Was 8/1, now 11/1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Rochdale Was 7/1, now 11/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales