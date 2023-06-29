News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield's odds of winning the National League have been slashed following the signing of Tom Naylor (pictured) and Will Grigg.Chesterfield's odds of winning the National League have been slashed following the signing of Tom Naylor (pictured) and Will Grigg.
SkyBet slash the odds of Chesterfield winning the National League after signing League One duo, plus where Hartlepool United, Oldham Athletic, Rochdale and York City are predicted to finish - picture gallery

Chesterfield have been seen their odds on winning this season’s National League title cut by SkyBet.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 18th Jun 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 08:02 BST

They have seen their odds slashed from 9/2 to 5/2 after the signing of Will Grigg and Tom Naylor.

Spirietes were minutes away from winning promotion during last season’s play-off final defeat to Notts County.

But SkyBet are tipping Paul Cook’s men to go one stage better this season.

They are expected to face competition from relegated Rochdale and Hartlepool United.

Here are the full predictions for where every National League side are being tipped to finish. (League position based on odds to win the league)

Was 9/2, now 5/2

1. Chesterfield

Was 9/2, now 5/2 Photo: Tina Jenner

Was 12/1, now 9'1

2. Oldham Athletic

Was 12/1, now 9'1 Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts

Was 8/1, now 11/1

3. Hartlepool United

Was 8/1, now 11/1 Photo: Pete Norton

Was 7/1, now 11/1

4. Rochdale

Was 7/1, now 11/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

