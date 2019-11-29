'Shouldn’t he have done that during pre season?' Chesterfield fans react to Anthony Gerrard's bid to get fit with training programme

Chesterfield fans have been reacting to the news that defender Anthony Gerrard is undergoing a training programme in a bid to improve his fitness.

Gerrard, 33, joined the Spireites in the summer after being released by League Two Carlisle United.

But the centre-half has only made seven appearances due to injury and he has been criticised by Spireites supporters for his fitness and weight.

He is now undergoing a training programme.

Here’s how Chesterfield fans have reacted on Twitter:

@saltergate1: “Another horrendous Sheridan signing.”

@timchambers321: “He ought to be ashamed of himself.”

@DaviesRudi: “Shouldn’t he have done that during pre season?”

@GinaSpireite: “Shouldn't they all be on fitness programmes anyway is that not part of training?”

@AL2Spireite: “Professional footballer shouldn't need a fitness programme to improve his condition... Just saying.”

@harryhamish: “What a state we are in. The manager admitting a professional footballer is over weight in November.”

@Alton10G: “What do they actually do in training?”