Shock as second manager loses job in a week after losing to Chesterfield

Southend United immediately got rid of Phil Brown after the Spireites put four past them at Roots Hall.

And now Curzon Ashton have ushered boss Steve Cunningham out of the door after Town knocked them out of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Brown decision came as no real surprise given the Shrimpers sit fourth bottom of the National League after just two wins from 10 games.

Curzon Ashton have sacked manager Steve Cunningham.

But Nash fans are shocked at the dismissal of Cunningham given they are punching above their weight in fifth in the National League North.

After Saturday’s match Cunningham revealed that an admin error had forced former Spireite Jack McKay to miss out on playing against Chesterfield.

In a statement on Monday afternoon Curzon said: “Curzon Ashton FC have relieved Steve Cunningham from his duties as manager. The club sincerely thank him for his hard work and efforts over the past 18 months.”

Nash supporters and non-league fans around the country have expressed their surprise at the news.

@stelow3 said on Twitter: “Got to be to do with the public announcement over not naming a player on team sheet, can’t be due to results so far this season.”

@GazEcc89 posted: “What a bizarre decision! You’ve been flying. Clearly more to this.”

@banhambtfc wrote: “Wow, obviously something serious has gone on,been on an amazing winning run upto Saturday.”

@StatthewMambach: posted: “Crazy decision this.”