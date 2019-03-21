Shirt worn by Derby County legend from Rams’ Brian Clough and Peter Taylor glory days up for auction

A Derby County shirt worn by a Belper-born Rams legend is expected to fetch up to £1,200 thanks to its connection to the club’s glory years.

A Ron Webster shirt from the Rams’ famous 1971-72 title-winning season will be sold at Hansons Auctioneers’ Football in Focus and Sports Memorabilia Auction on May 23.

Alistair Lofley, sports valuer for Hansons, in Heage Lane, Etwall, said: “Ron Webster is a true Rams legend and we expect Derby County sports memorabilia collectors to be very interested because the shirt was worn at the height of the Rams’ Brian Clough and Peter Taylor glory years.

“The romance and success of that period brings back great memories for Rams fans.”

Ron Webster, now aged 75, was born in Belper in 1943 and spent almost all of his distinguished playing career at the Baseball Ground.

Mr Lofley said: “He played at right back and was a firm fans’ favourite thanks to his hard tackles and effort. He’s viewed by many as being one of the most loyal Rams players ever.

“He played in 455 league games for Derby from 1960–1978, scoring seven times.

“After Brian Clough and Peter Taylor left the club, he continued his success under Dave Mackay.

“In 2009 he was voted the greatest right back in Derby’s history.

“As you can imagine, we’re proud to be selling his shirt. In our last sports auction, an Alan Hinton shirt from the same DCFC season made £2,600.

“Meanwhile, a shirt worn by Rams legend Kevin Hector in his final game for Derby in 1982 made £800.

“I’d love to see a full line up of DCFC legends’ shirts from the 1971-72 or 1974-75 championship- winning seasons up for auction.

“Perhaps the people of Derbyshire can help?”

