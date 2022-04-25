The fixture on Monday, May 2 has been selected for TV coverage by BT Sport and will now get underway at 5.30pm instead of 3pm, according to the Hatters.

As many as 2,600 Stockport will be making the trip to Derbyshire after selling out their initial 1,800 allocation and a further 800 tickets.

The decision, made just one week before the match, has angered some Hatters supporters, especially those who have already bought train tickets.

Kabongo Tshimanga pictured scoring for Chesterfield against Stockport in the reverse fixture in February.

@clare_jeffs posted on social media: “[email protected] but this is disrespectful announcing it a week before the match; think of fans who can no longer go.”

@davescounty wrote: “Let’s remember it’s good for the fans that couldn’t get tickets but come on we have all made plans and got train tickets this should have been done weeks ago if it was getting changed.”

@Gazendo68 said: “It’s a bank holiday. Televise it sure, it’s good for those unfortunate ones who couldn’t get a ticket. But keep the kickoff time the same, that’s the beauty of it being a bank holiday.”

@dkdk1486 added: “Shambles after booking travel at set times.”

@Robb_Whitehead posted: “Absolute shambles. One week before the game is a joke.”

Stockport, who lost to Yeovil Town on Saturday, are seven points clear of Wrexham in second. They both have five games remaining and still have to play each other.

The fifth-placed Spireites next face Bromley away on Saturday before hosting Dave Challinor’s men.

Town have featured on BT Sport regularly in recent months, with home matches against Yeovil, Boreham Wood, Notts County and Halifax all selected by the broadcaster.

And as well as the Stockport game, the following match away at Torquay United on Saturday, May 7 will also be on BT, with a 12.30pm kick-off.

Chesterfield and Stockport played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture, with the Blues leading 2-0 before going down to 10-men.

Stockport said in a statement: “Our National League fixture away at Chesterfield has been selected to be televised live on BT Sport, and will now kick off at 5.30pm on Monday 2nd May.

“There will be 2,600 County fans going to The Technique Stadium for this game, as our remaining tickets sold out on general sale this morning.