Seven figure bid turned down for Doncaster Rovers’ former Mansfield Town midfielder Ben Whiteman

Here are the latest rumours doing the rounds in Sky Bet Leagues One and Two on Wednesday, 7th August.

Doncaster Rovers have rejected a substantial seven-figure bid for Ben Whiteman from Hull City. The former Sheffield United midfielder had a successful loan spell with Mansfield Town in 2016/17. (Doncaster Free Press)

Sunderland are interested in signing midfielder Aaron Tshibola, who is allowed to leave Aston Villa on a free transfer. (FootDRC)

Black Cats scouts were spotted at Dundee United v Inverness on Saturday, though no details have been released on who they were watching. (Dundee Evening Telegraph)

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans called Barry Fry to discuss potential signings earlier this week. (EADT)

Posh manager Darren Ferguson insists he’s in no rush to sign another striker despite the departure of Matt Godden to Coventry City. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Millwall have enquired about signing Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Ben Alnwick, however the 32-year-old isn’t expected to be keen on a switch to London. (The Sun)

Fleetwood Town face a battle to keep hold of winger Wes Burns with Middlesbrough preparing a last-minute offer. (Football Insider)

Shrewsbury Town are rivalling Championship clubs as they look to secure West Brom midfielder Sam Field on loan. (Football Insider)

Oxford United will receive 15 per cent of Kemar Roofe’s £7m move to Anderlecht from Leeds United. (Banbury Cake)

Gillingham manager Steve Evans says it is unlikely that the club will sign Matt Jarvis. The winger was meant to keep in touch over the weekend but didn’t. (Kent Online)