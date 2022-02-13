See who you can spot in our retro fans gallery from Chesterfield's matches with Bury in 2016

The first batch takes us back to a fine 3-0 win at home to Bury at the back end of the 2015/16 season.

The latter pictures are taken from a 2-1 defeat at Gigg Lane on September 2016. Kristian Dennis scored for Spireites that day, but it was not enough to get anything from the game after Tom Pope hit an 87th minute winner.

Take a look and tag in anyone you know.

If you have any retro pictures you would like to share, email [email protected]

1. Chesterfield 3 Bury 0 - 30 April 2016 Chesterfield fans before a 3-0 win over Bury. Goals from Jay O'Shea, Lee Novak and Dan Gardner sealed the win in front of 7,232 fans. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2. Chesterfield 3 Bury 0 - 30th April 2016 Chesterfield fans before a 3-0 win over Bury. Goals from Jay O'Shea, Lee Novak and Dan Gardner sealed the win in front of 7,232 fans. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3. Chesterfield 3 Bury 0 - 30th April 2016 Chesterfield fans before a 3-0 win over Bury. Goals from Jay O'Shea, Lee Novak and Dan Gardner sealed the win in front of 7,232 fans. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4. Chesterfield 3 Bury 0 - 30th April 2016 Chesterfield fans before a 3-0 win over Bury. Goals from Jay O'Shea, Lee Novak and Dan Gardner sealed the win in front of 7,232 fans. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales