See who you can spot in this retro fans gallery from Solihull Moors v Chesterfield

Chesterfield slipped to a 3-0 defeat with two goals from Jake Beesley and a Paul McCallum strike doing the damage.

As always, Spireites were well backed by the travelling fans – and here are just some of those in attendance that day.

See if you can spot a friend and tag in anyone you know.

You can see another retro fans gallery here against Dover.

1. Solihull Moors v Chesterfield Fans ahead of Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on 1st January 2020. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2. Solihull Moors v Chesterfield Fans ahead of Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on 1st January 2020. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3. Solihull Moors v Chesterfield Fans ahead of Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on 1st January 2020. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

4. Solihull Moors v Chesterfield Fans ahead of Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on 1st January 2020. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales