Two young fans gather before Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solhull on New Year's Day 2020.

See who you can spot in this retro fans gallery from Solihull Moors v Chesterfield

Our latest Spireites retro fans gallery takes us back to New Year’s Day and a poor start to 2020 at Solihull Moors.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 7:00 am

Chesterfield slipped to a 3-0 defeat with two goals from Jake Beesley and a Paul McCallum strike doing the damage.

As always, Spireites were well backed by the travelling fans – and here are just some of those in attendance that day.

See if you can spot a friend and tag in anyone you know.

1. Solihull Moors v Chesterfield

Fans ahead of Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on 1st January 2020.

Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

2. Solihull Moors v Chesterfield

Fans ahead of Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on 1st January 2020.

Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

3. Solihull Moors v Chesterfield

Fans ahead of Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on 1st January 2020.

Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

4. Solihull Moors v Chesterfield

Fans ahead of Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on 1st January 2020.

Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

