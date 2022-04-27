See who you can spot in this retro Chesterfield fans gallery from the trip to Bromley in 2019.

It saw a frantic end to the game with Scott Boden levelling the game in the 82 minutes.
JJ Hooper scored what looked like to be a winner with two minutes to go, before Joe Rowley rescued a point in stoppage time to send the fans home happy.
Our match photographer captured these fans in the stands. Take a look and see if there is anyone you know.
1. Bromley 3 Chesterfield 3
Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019.
Photo: Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD
Photo: Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD
Photo: Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD
Photo: Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD