See who you can spot in this retro Chesterfield fans gallery from the trip to Bromley in 2019.

Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019.

In our latest Spireites fans retro gallery we are heading back to March 2019 and a dramatic 3-3 draw at Bromley.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 7:00 am

It saw a frantic end to the game with Scott Boden levelling the game in the 82 minutes.

JJ Hooper scored what looked like to be a winner with two minutes to go, before Joe Rowley rescued a point in stoppage time to send the fans home happy.

Our match photographer captured these fans in the stands. Take a look and see if there is anyone you know.

Photo: Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD

Photo: Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD

Photo: Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD

Photo: Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD

