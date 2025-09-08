Chesterfield fought back from two down to bag a point at home to Crawley on an emotional afternoon for the club.placeholder image
Chesterfield fought back from two down to bag a point at home to Crawley on an emotional afternoon for the club.

See if you feature in this gallery of Spireites fans watching games this season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Sep 2025, 14:55 BST
Spireites fans have been turning up in great numbers at the start of the season.

They’ve seen plenty of great attacking football and some moments of disappointment, including a derby defeat against Mansfield and heavy losses at Gillingham, along with four league wins.

Here we take a look at just some of the fans who have watched games this season, with matches against Barrow, Crawley, Walsall, Mansfield, Cheltenham and Bristol Rovers all included.

Take a look and see if there is anyone you know included.

Have your say on the season so far and join the debate on our social media channels.

And make sure you get the latest Spireites news daily on our website.

Chesterfield fought back from two down to bag a point at home to Crawley on an emotional afternoon for the club.

1. Spiretes 2 Crawley 2

Chesterfield fought back from two down to bag a point at home to Crawley on an emotional afternoon for the club. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fought back from two down to bag a point at home to Crawley on an emotional afternoon for the club.

2. Spiretes 2 Crawley 2

Chesterfield fought back from two down to bag a point at home to Crawley on an emotional afternoon for the club. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fought back from two down to bag a point at home to Crawley on an emotional afternoon for the club.

3. Spiretes 2 Crawley 2

Chesterfield fought back from two down to bag a point at home to Crawley on an emotional afternoon for the club. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fought back from two down to bag a point at home to Crawley on an emotional afternoon for the club.

4. Chesterfield V Crawley Town, 30th August. Fans Gallery.

Chesterfield fought back from two down to bag a point at home to Crawley on an emotional afternoon for the club. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:SpireitesMansfieldGillinghamCrawleyWalsallBristol Rovers
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice