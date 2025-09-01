Alassana Jatta is rated as Notts County's best player so far this season.placeholder image
See if you agree with who is included in this list of League Two's stand-out stars of the season - including players from Chesterfield, Bromley, Salford City and Colchester United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Sep 2025, 17:35 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 09:44 GMT
The first three months of the League Two season are done and dusted and it’s building up to be another cracking season.

And there are number of players who have really stood out around the league.

In that pack are some high-profile names who are perhaps expected to shine along with a few catching the eyes for the so-called ‘lesser teams.’

But who are the players who are really standing out so far? Here we look at the 20 best players in League Two so far this season, according to football website whoscored.com.

Do you agree with these selections? Have your say by joining the debate on our social media channels.

7.91

1. Jack Sanders (MK Dons)

7.91 Photo: Getty Images

7.54

2. Omar Sowunmi (Bromley)

7.54 Photo: Getty Images

7.40

3. Kyle McFadzean (Chesterfield)

7.40 Photo: Getty Images

7.38

4. Adebola Oluwo (Salford City)

7.38 Photo: Getty Images

