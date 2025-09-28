Chesterfield bagged two late goals to see off battling Newport.placeholder image
Chesterfield bagged two late goals to see off battling Newport.

See if someone you know has made it into our gallery of Chesterfield fans watching victory over Newport County

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 28th Sep 2025, 14:45 BST
Spireites returned to winning ways after beating Newport County 4-1.

It was a scoreline that perhaps flattered with late goals putting the finishing touches to three valuable points.

Will Grigg and Will Dickson gave Spireites a comfortable 2-0 cushion at the break before they faced a nervous few minutes when Michael Spellman pulled a goal back with10 minutes to go.

But late goals from Ronan Darcy and Dilan Markanday wrapped up the win that Spireites had been looking for.

The win leaves Spireites sixth in the table ahead of a trip to Colchester next weekend.

Match photographers Brian Eyre and Tina Jenner were on hand to take these pictures of some of those watching the game. Take a look and see who you know.

Chesterfield bagged two late goals to see off battling Newport.

1. Chesterfield 4 Newport 1

Chesterfield bagged two late goals to see off battling Newport. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chesterfield bagged two late goals to see off battling Newport.

2. Chesterfield 4 Newport 1

Chesterfield bagged two late goals to see off battling Newport. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chesterfield bagged two late goals to see off battling Newport.

3. Chesterfield 4 Newport 1

Chesterfield bagged two late goals to see off battling Newport. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chesterfield bagged two late goals to see off battling Newport.

4. Chesterfield 4 Newport 1

Chesterfield bagged two late goals to see off battling Newport. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldSpireitesWill Grigg
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice