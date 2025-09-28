It was a scoreline that perhaps flattered with late goals putting the finishing touches to three valuable points.

Will Grigg and Will Dickson gave Spireites a comfortable 2-0 cushion at the break before they faced a nervous few minutes when Michael Spellman pulled a goal back with10 minutes to go.

But late goals from Ronan Darcy and Dilan Markanday wrapped up the win that Spireites had been looking for.

The win leaves Spireites sixth in the table ahead of a trip to Colchester next weekend.

Match photographers Brian Eyre and Tina Jenner were on hand to take these pictures of some of those watching the game. Take a look and see who you know.

1 . Chesterfield 4 Newport 1 Chesterfield bagged two late goals to see off battling Newport. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

